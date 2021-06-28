Globeflex Capital L P Sells 3,784 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. 1,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,735. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

