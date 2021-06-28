Globeflex Capital L P Sells 5,360 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

AMRK stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.76. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,269. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $542.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

