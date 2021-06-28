Globeflex Capital L P Trims Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.79% of Oppenheimer worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $649.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.