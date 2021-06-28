Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Critical Analysis

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glori Energy and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.40%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 1.40 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -38.09

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 12.44% -32.05% -3.14%

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

