Gloria Chen Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total transaction of $24,881.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.02, for a total value of $21,457.86.

On Monday, April 26th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.57, for a total value of $22,083.51.

ADBE stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $588.60. 113,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $582.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

