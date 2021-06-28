GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0014

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $212,189.51 and approximately $705.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006591 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 188.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.