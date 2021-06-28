Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $2.48 million and $12,013.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.