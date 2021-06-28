Greggs (LON:GRG) Given New GBX 2,950 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,560 ($33.45) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,468.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -198.45. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36). Insiders have sold 14,788 shares of company stock valued at $36,089,632 in the last three months.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

