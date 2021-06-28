Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in June

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.68 target price on shares of Grown Rogue International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

GRUSF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.17. 44,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,632. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -654.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.