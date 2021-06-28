Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $380.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

