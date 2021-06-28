Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

