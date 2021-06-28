Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 394,155 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3,570.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,155 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -721.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

