Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $396.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

