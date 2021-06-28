Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,031 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

