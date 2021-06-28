Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NYSE IP opened at $60.68 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.