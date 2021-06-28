Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Shares of DELL opened at $99.50 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

