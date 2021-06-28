Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 213,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 376,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

EQR opened at $78.57 on Monday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

