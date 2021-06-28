Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $95.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

