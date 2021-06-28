Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Harmony Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences Competitors 4634 17693 38926 768 2.58

Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.92%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million -$36.94 million 140.86 Harmony Biosciences Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.50

Harmony Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Harmony Biosciences. Harmony Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

