Harspring Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,972 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.20. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,787. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

