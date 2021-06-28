Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.67 million, a PE ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

