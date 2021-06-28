Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $32.99 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $702.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

