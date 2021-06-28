HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 416 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $112.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

