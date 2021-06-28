HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $51.73 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

