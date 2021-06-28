HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.86 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

