HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 55,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Southern by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

