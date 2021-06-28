HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 105 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $347.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

