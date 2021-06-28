HC Wainwright Analysts Give Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) a C$1.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE NDA opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Neptune Digital Assets has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

