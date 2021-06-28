Head-To-Head Review: Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Great Elm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.36%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.46%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than CI Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 64.92% 8.43% 2.04% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 3.51 -$31.96 million $0.54 6.33 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.13 $355.32 million $1.83 10.28

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI Financial beats Great Elm Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

