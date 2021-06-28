Head-To-Head Review: Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00

Apollo Investment has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.97%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 51.61% 10.84% 4.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Apollo Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.16 $111.86 million $1.69 8.19

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

