Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDDRF. Desjardins increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.