Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 164.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,273,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

