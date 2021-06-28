Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Tribune Publishing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.35. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

