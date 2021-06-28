Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 246,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $7.33 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

