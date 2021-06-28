Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDACU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000.

SDACU stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

