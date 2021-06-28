Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.19 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.