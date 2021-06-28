HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 23.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 123.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.74 million, a P/E ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

