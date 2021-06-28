Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.04

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €2.04 ($2.40) and last traded at €2.02 ($2.37), with a volume of 2212559 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.93 ($2.27).

Several brokerages have commented on HDD. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $613.24 million and a P/E ratio of -13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €1.58.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

