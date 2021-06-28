Hive Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $123.07 million and $11.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000136 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001298 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 425,600,266 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

