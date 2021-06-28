HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.23. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $865.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

