Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.