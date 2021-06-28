Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,139 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Horizon Acquisition worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZAC. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,509,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZAC stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

