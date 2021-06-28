Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 42,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.