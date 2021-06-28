Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 1.7% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $52,303,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $95.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

