Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7,108.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 811,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 24.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $10.54 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

