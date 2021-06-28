Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $441.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

