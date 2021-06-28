Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Humana has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $24.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $441.71 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
