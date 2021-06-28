Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $24.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $441.71 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

