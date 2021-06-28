Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $8,559.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.