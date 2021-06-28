Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $30.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 46,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,923. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

