Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,495,667 shares of company stock worth $5,491,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HYMC stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

